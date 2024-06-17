$50K winning Powerball ticket purchased in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Mooresville matched four out of five numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.
The $50,0000 winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7539 at 1061 Bridge St.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are 4-36-48-54-56 with the Powerball of 2, according to a release.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $44 million. Powerball odds are 1 in 25.
