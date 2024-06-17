$50K winning Powerball ticket purchased in Mooresville

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Mooresville matched four out of five numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The $50,0000 winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7539 at 1061 Bridge St.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are 4-36-48-54-56 with the Powerball of 2, according to a release.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $44 million. Powerball odds are 1 in 25.