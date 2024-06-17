Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

$50K winning Powerball ticket purchased in Mooresville

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Mooresville matched four out of five numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The $50,0000 winning ticket was purchased at GetGo #7539 at 1061 Bridge St.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are 4-36-48-54-56 with the Powerball of 2, according to a release.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $44 million. Powerball odds are 1 in 25.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Local broadcasting great Tony Lamont...
Local News /
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs...
Local News /
Local chef teams up with...
Local News /
ISP Durangos sidelined by oil...
Indiana News /
IU trustees approve of $110M...
Education /
Monday’s business headlines
Business /
IMAX Indy announces full 2024...
Local News /
U.S. surgeon general calls on...
National News /