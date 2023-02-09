Indiana News

6 juveniles, man involved in southern Indiana gun store theft, police say

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Six juveniles and a man were involved in a burglary of a southern Indiana gun store, leading officers on a chase early Wednesday, Jeffersonville police say.

At 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatch received an alert from the alarm at Kentuckiana Gun Store, 5508 State Road 62.

Upon police arrival, they noticed forced entry at the business’s front door. State police observed a white 2000 Ford Mustang driving out of the area at high speed, police say.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, leading the Mustang to flee. Police deployed Stop Sticks on I-65 South before crossing the Kennedy Bridge, causing the Mustang to stop near St. Catherine Street.

There were seven people inside the Mustang. Two fled on foot but were later apprehended.

All suspects were juveniles except for one, identified as Saul Gradiz Alverenga.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-8477.