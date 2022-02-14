Indiana News

6 pounds of marijuana, THC products found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)

VISTULA, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Sunday night after around six pounds of marijuana and THC products were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Police say a trooper stopped a Ford Escape for a moving violation as it traveled east near mile marker 104. That is about 15 miles northeast of Elkhart and three miles west of the Middlebury exit.

When police searched the vehicle, they found plastic bags with marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, three marijuana plants and two duffle bags with THC edibles and other THC products.

The driver — 22-year-old Victoria Townsend, of Jamaica, New York — and her passenger — Keenya Alexandre, 30, of Oswego, New York — were taken into custody.

They are charged with dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and cultivating marijuana.