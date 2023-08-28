63-year-old Rensselaer moped driver dies in Newton County crash

BROOK, Ind. (WISH) — A 63-year-old man from Rensselaer died in an early Monday morning crash of a moped and car on State Road 16 near the town of Brook, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says.

A news release from the sheriff’s office did not identify the man. News 8 reached out to the Newton County coroner for the man’s identity.

The Newton County Dispatch Center received a 911 call just before 5:45 a.m. Monday Central time (6:45 a.m. Monday Eastern time) about the crash on State Road 16 near County Road 300 East. That’s about a mile east of Brook, a town of 900 that’s about a hour’s drive south of Gary.

Investigators think the man who died at the crash scene had been driving the moped east on State Road 16 when he was struck from behind by an eastbound car.

“The female driver of the other vehicle involved stated that she did not see the moped in front of her in the dark,” said the release. “A witness told officers on scene that the moped’s lights were very dim.”

Sunrise was a few minutes after 6:05 a.m. Central time Monday.

The name of the female and the witness were not included in the news release from Sheriff S. L. Cothran. He said in the release, “All names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”