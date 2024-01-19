67 workers for janitorial service to lose jobs, notice says

A view of an Indiana state government building in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo, File)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Jeffersonville janitorial service is closing, and 67 workers will lose their jobs, according to a notice posted on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website.

GDI Services not provide a reason for the closing in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification sent to the state. The job losses were expected to take effect by March 5.

In Jeffersonville, GDI is located at 900 Patrol Road, the notice said. That address is about 4 miles north of the I-265 interchange for the Ohio River Scenic Byway, and about a 20-minute drive north of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

In December, a janitorial service in Delphi told the state it would be shutting down operations at a meat-packing plant, and 76 employees faced job losses or layoffs.