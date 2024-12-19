73-year-old woman killed, 69-year-old man injured in Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 73-year-old woman was killed and a 69-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Gary on Wednesday night, the Gary Police Department said in a Thursday news release.

At 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Gary Police Department received a report of a male down in front of a residence in the 1100 block of North Warren Street in Gary. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult male lying in the front yard with gunshot wound injuries.

As officers were securing the scene, they found blood that tracked into the residence. Officers entered the residence and found an adult female inside with gunshot wound injuries.

Firefighters with the Gary Fire Department arrived on the scene, taking the woman to St. Catherine’s Hospital and the man to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

The man was identified as a 69-year-old from Gary. The woman was identified as a 73-year-old from Gary. The woman died from her injuries at the hospital. The man’s condition is unknown. Both victims were the homeowners of the residence.

Investigators discovered that the victims’ vehicle was taken after the shooting. The vehicle was described as a blue Nissan Xterra (in plates personalized Blue Mom).

The suspect fled the location in the vehicle. Investigators described the suspect as a Black male wearing a trench coat and mask.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Sergeant James Nielsen at 219-755-3855.