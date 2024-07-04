74-year-old man dies in fatal house fire in Carroll County

Aftermath of a fatal house fire that resulted in the death of elderly man in Delphi, Indiana. (Photo provided by/ Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — An elderly man is dead after a fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Delphi and his neighbor is in the hospital after attempting to rescue him.

According to officials, Carroll County dispatch received a call just after 3:40 p.m. to 1296 Smith Ave.

When crews arrived, there were visible flames at the northwest corner of the residence. At the scene, a commanding officer was notified that someone was trapped in the residence, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Officials said a neighbor attempted to rescue the victim before the fire department arrived but was unsuccessful. Firemen and sheriff deputies also made attempts to rescue the man.

The Carroll County coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Don R. Alderman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighbor, an unidentified woman, was airlifted to a trauma center for smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.