80-year-old woman dies after fall during Purdue football game

An exterior view of Ross-Ade Stadium on September 14, 2013 in West Lafayette, Indiana before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Purdue Boilermakers game. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 31-24. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium.

The woman, identified as Donna Steenbager, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.

Steenbager was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, where she died Sunday morning.

Once medical records have been reviewed, a decision will be made about an autopsy, Costello said. If an autopsy is needed, it will be performed Tuesday.

News 8 has reached out to Purdue University for comment.