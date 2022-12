Indiana News

81-year-old man dies of hypothermia in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man is dead after hypothermia from the recent cold weather conditions.

According to a release, William R. Gillen was found Friday outside his home just a few days before Christmas. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is an accident, and that this is the only weather-related death reported to them.

The coroner did not provide the location of the Gillen’s home.