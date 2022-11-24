Indiana News

94-year-old Scottsburg man dies after tree stand collapses while deer hunting

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 94-year-old man who was hunting deer has died after a homemade tree stand collapsed Tuesday for an unknown reason in rural Scott County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

Donald Cass, of Scottsburg, was not wearing a full body safety harness when he fell from the tree stand, according to Natural Resources conservation officers.

Another hunter found Cass on Taylor Road, which is about 5 miles southwest of Scottsburg near the unincorporated community of Leota.

Cass was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg and later airlifted to UofL Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, where he died. Scott County is about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

In announcing Cass’ death in a news release, conservation officers reminded hunters using elevated platforms to wear full-body harnesses, use tree stands’ safety ropes, never put up or remove a tree stand while alone, and inspect tree stands before climbing into them.

