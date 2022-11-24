Indiana News

94-year-old Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident while deer hunting

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 94-year-old man died Tuesday deer hunting while using a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed for an unknown reason.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, Donald Cass from Scottsburg was deer hunting and he was not wearing a full body safety harness.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter.

Cass was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Conservation Officers remind hunters using elevated platforms to always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themselves, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.