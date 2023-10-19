A night of cocktails, dinner and live music to support Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana will soon host its annual “Taste Together Gala: Journey with our Families" in November 2023. (Photo by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana will soon host its annual “Taste Together Gala: Journey with our Families.” Tickets to the all-inclusive fundraiser are on sale now. A ticket includes cocktails, dinner, live music, a silent auction, and much more.

Presented by Riley Children’s Health, the gala supports RMHCCIN and its mission to keep families connected.

The Ronald McDonald House is a non-profit that works to provide families a “home away from home” when a child is hospitalized from being injured or critically ill.

WHAT: “Taste Together Gala: Journey with our Families”

WHERE: 502 East Event Centre; 502 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Prices begin at $250

All-inclusive tickets include a night of cocktails, dinner, a live auction, a mission bid, a jewelry pull, and music from Toy Factory. Dinner will feature comfort foods dedicated to the favorite foods of residents at RMHCCIN.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana is celebrating 40 years of providing a supportive home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and other area hospitals.

Located at 435 Limestone St., the Ronald McDonald House is just steps away from the hospital. Each night, as many as 51 families call the House “home.” Thanks to community, corporate, and individual support, the House is open 365 days a year keeping families together when it counts the most. As part of RMHCCIN’s expansive programming, families can also visit Ronald McDonald Family Rooms located inside Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.

