AAA says gas prices ahead of July 4th weekend cheaper than last summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AAA predicts the busiest July 4 travel weekend since it started tracking numbers in 2000.

Lisa Wall, a spokesperson with the AAA Hoosier Motor Club, says AAA is projecting 50.7 million people will drive over 50 miles and domestic travel will increase by 2.1 million people compared to last year. That’s a 4% increase.

Hoosier drivers could see some relief at the gas pump, though.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.80 last year. This year, gas prices will range between $3.50 to 3.60 a gallon due to the lower cost of oil.

When it comes to gas prices for Hoosiers, in some areas, it’ll be even cheaper than the national average.

“You know, last year, we were up around $5.00 a gallon, which seems crazy when you think about it, but now if you look at comps around town, we’re closer in that $3.50 or so range, and so that’s going to be significant savings that people are going to feel when they hit the road this Fourth of July weekend,” Wall said.

GasBuddy shows the average fuel price in Indianapolis ranges around $3.05 and even lower in places like New Castle, where some costs are $2.80.

“When looking around the Indianapolis area, if you’re in Marion County, Hendricks County, Hancock County, you’ll see data that might be a little bit cheaper around that average of that $3.37 range,” Wall said. “It’s a little more expensive in Hamilton County, like $3.40, but really, we’re under that national average here in Indiana, which is a great place to be.”

AAA is expecting people traveling by plane to set a new record, too. 4.17 million people will fly over the weekend, that’s 11% over 2022. AAA expects a 24% increase in people traveling by bus, train, or cruise ship.

AAA suggests giving yourself extra travel time, and avoiding traveling during peak times.