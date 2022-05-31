Indiana News

Accordion champion attempts Guinness world record at IMS with Mario Andretti

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Memorial Day, a Guinness world record may have been broken by racing legend Mario Andretti and accordion player Cory Pesaturo for the fastest a vehicle has driven with a live performance playing inside the vehicle.

The two were traveling at 200 miles per hour around the track while Pesaturo was playing the accordion in the two-seater car.

Pesaturo already has set a Guinness record for the longest accordion performance. In 2014 he played for more than 32 hours.

The attempt now heads to Guinness for certification.