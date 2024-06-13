ACLU files lawsuit against city of Loogootee

Logo for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. (Provided Photo/ACLU of Indiana via Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) – By now, you probably know that June is considered Pride Month. Well, the ACLU is now suing one Hoosier city for essentially “blocking” a local celebration.

The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the City of Loogootee Thursday, after learning that the city had previously okayed the PrideFest 2024 event…before rescinding that approval.

Apparently, the southwestern city had already approved PrideFest 2024 for this September. Then, leaders passed new rules that changed how organizers must apply to use city property.

In doing this, the city required the groups planning the upcoming event to apply again, which they did. But, since that time, the Loogootee City Council has “never discussed or voted on it.”

The ACLU argues that the Council has continued to establish even more “roadblocks” for PrideFest, and that its actions “violate the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk says recent events indicate that City Council members “disagree with a celebration of the LGBTQ community.”