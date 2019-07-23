Activists release video of abuse at Texas dairy farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The animal cruelty investigation group that looked into Fair Oaks Farm and Fairlife milk released details on another dairy farm case Tuesday.

Three men face charges in connection to alleged abuse at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana’s Newton County. One of them was arrested; police were still looking for the two others.

They say the newest farm is owned by a man who also serves on the board of directors for Fairlife.

Animal Recovery Mission had a news conference to release video of the alleged abuse and said the images were captured by an undercover worker for the group.

The video is reportedly from Natural Prairie in Texas. According to Animal Recovery Mission, the video is the largest organic dairy farm in the country.

Activists said the cows suffered “extreme” abuse.

Richard Couto, founder of the Animal Recovery Mission, said, “The animals at Natural Prairie — by your basic low-tier worker to some of your upper-level management workers and supervisors — they were beating, kicking, punching, throwing, dragging, hitting. They were hitting and beating cows with shovels.”

The group is calling on grocery stores to pull milk from Natural Prairie from its shelves.