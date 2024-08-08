After traffic stop, man arrested on high-level felony count of dealing meth

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky man faces a high-level felony count of dealing meth after a traffic stop earlier this week, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Billy D. Chapman Jr., 37, from Paducah, Kentucky, in a Wednesday court hearing waived extradition, agreeing to be transferred to Ohio for a case pending against him there, according to online Clark County, Indiana, court records. Another hearing Sept. 6 will determine whether he’ll be extradited.

State police say Chapman about 7 a.m. Monday was driving a silver Toyota Highlander SUV with an expired registration when he was pulled over on I-265 eastbound near the interchange for International Drive/Old Salem Road and the small community of River Ridge.

The trooper “noticed indicators of criminal activity,” according to a state police news release. A quick investigation found Chapman was facing three active felony warrants for vehicle theft, two in Illinois and a third in Ohio.

A police dog helped determine the SUV had narcotics. Police later looked inside and found about 16 grams (0.56 ounces) of suspected methamphetamine, plastic bags, vacuum-sealing equipment, a digital scale, and suspected drug paraphernalia.

State police say Chapman was preliminarily charged with a major-felony count of dealing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine. He also was charged with a lower-level felony count of possession of more than 10 grams of meth, and two misdemeanors: possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

Chapman was placed in the Clark County jail after his arrest.