AG: More fetal remains found in Illinois linked to Indiana doctor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More fetal remains linked to a deceased Indiana doctor have been found in Illinois.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says more remains linked to Dr. Ulrich Klopfer have been located in Illinois.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.

Klopfer died in September. Family members going through his belongings originally found more than 2,200 preserved fetuses.

The latest findings were discovered in properties associated Klopfer.

“Today we were notified by authorities in Illinois that family members this morning found additional fetal remains as they continued to sort through the late doctor’s belongings,” Hill said in a press release. “We have dispatched investigators to Illinois to gather facts, but we anticipate simply adding these remains into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances.”