Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

AG Rokita appeals ruling on lawsuit on Indiana abortion ban

by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a new appeal in a second lawsuit over Indiana’s abortion ban.

Rokita wants the state court of appeals to review a Marion County judge’s order allowing the case to proceed as a class-action lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice and the ACLU of Indiana, claims Indiana’s new law banning nearly all abortions violates the state’s religious freedom law.

Multiple court decisions have blocked the law from being enforced.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments on the law’s constitutionality in a separate case in January.
It has not yet issued its ruling.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Biden calling China’s leader a...
National News /
Holcomb backs Pence’s presidential bid
Political News /
Prosecutors urge 3-year prison sentence...
Political News /
Anderson police: 2 teen boys...
Crime Watch 8 /
Plainfield Army vet sentenced to...
Crime Watch 8 /
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff...
National News /
Judge offers no mercy to...
I-Team 8 /
Fishers 13-year-old Riley Schellhammer making...
Sports /