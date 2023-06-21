AG Rokita appeals ruling on lawsuit on Indiana abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a new appeal in a second lawsuit over Indiana’s abortion ban.

Rokita wants the state court of appeals to review a Marion County judge’s order allowing the case to proceed as a class-action lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice and the ACLU of Indiana, claims Indiana’s new law banning nearly all abortions violates the state’s religious freedom law.

Multiple court decisions have blocked the law from being enforced.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments on the law’s constitutionality in a separate case in January.

It has not yet issued its ruling.