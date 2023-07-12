AG Rokita sues apartment complex over negligent disregard of tenant living conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The State of Indiana is taking an Indianapolis apartment complex to court over negligence claims from residents.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against Willow Brook Apartments, a complex of 48 townhouses located on East 52nd Street near Keystone Avenue.

The suit alleges that apartment managers habitually failed to respond to maintenance calls, failed to provide executed lease agreements, improperly billed clients, and allowed for uninhabitable conditions.

Rokita says Willow Brook has already been cited by local authorities for issues with plumbing, electrical, moisture control, and utility shutoffs.

Both property owners and property management have not responded to authorities’ efforts to communicate with them about the apartment complex.