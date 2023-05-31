AG Rokita sues company for making billions of illegal robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against an Arizona-based company for making billions of illegal robocalls, a release made Wednesday says.

According to the suit, Avid Telecom, a telecommunications provider that helps customers make mass robocalls, has made approximately 7.5 billion calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company made calls for social security and Medicare scams, employment scams, and more.

Rokita the company was sent hundreds of notifications about the calls, but the company continued to make them.

Rokita previously sued an Avid customer in Texas federal court, after the company helped a customer send more than 4 billion robocalls from May 2019 to March 2021.