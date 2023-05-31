Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

AG Rokita sues company for making billions of illegal robocalls

by: Maggie Connelly
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against an Arizona-based company for making billions of illegal robocalls, a release made Wednesday says.

According to the suit, Avid Telecom, a telecommunications provider that helps customers make mass robocalls, has made approximately 7.5 billion calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.

The lawsuit also alleges that the company made calls for social security and Medicare scams, employment scams, and more.

Rokita the company was sent hundreds of notifications about the calls, but the company continued to make them.

Rokita previously sued an Avid customer in Texas federal court, after the company helped a customer send more than 4 billion robocalls from May 2019 to March 2021.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: Bettering emergency responses...
Medical /
Fair Housing reports finds tenant...
Multicultural News /
Woman killed, 3 others injured...
Local News /
Spill of animal fat closes...
Local News /
Indianapolis police to deploy mobile...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man in custody for attempted...
Crime Watch 8 /
Judge tells former Purdue basketball...
I-Team 8 /
John Wick 5 and Al...
All Indiana /