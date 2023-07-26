Air Quality Action Day issued for Thursday

Smoke dilutes the sun's rays at a golf course in central Indiana on July 16, 2023. An Air Quality Action Day is in effect Monday because of smoke from Canadian wildfires. (WISH Photo/Scott Sander)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Thursday due to hot temperatures and smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says air quality is expected to reach the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

IDEM is forecasting high ozone levels due to a significant increase in temperatures across the state and a continuous air mass from the Canadian wildfires in the following regions:

Central Indiana: Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond, and all other cities within the area.

Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond, and all other cities within the area. North Central Indiana : Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peu, South Bend, Warsaw, Winaman, and all other cities within the area.

: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peu, South Bend, Warsaw, Winaman, and all other cities within the area. Northeast Indiana : Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash, and all other cities within the area.

: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash, and all other cities within the area. Northwest Indiana: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso, and all other cities within the area.

Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso, and all other cities within the area. Southeast Indiana: Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, and all other cities within the area.

Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, and all other cities within the area. Southwest Indiana: Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area.

Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area. Western/Central Indiana: Crawfordsville, Covington, Delphi, Fowler, Greencastle, Lafayette, Newport, Monticello, Spencer, Sullivan, Terre Haute, and all other cities within the area.

A list of the state map including regions and affected counties can be viewed online. Air Quality Action days are in effect from midnight-11:59 p.m. on the specified date.