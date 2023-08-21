Air Quality Action Day issued for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday has been issued an Air Quality Action Day in two Indiana regions due to expected high ozone levels.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says temperatures reaching near or over 90 degrees combined with light winds could create high ozone levels that cause unhealthy outdoor air quality in southeast and southwest Indiana.

The regions include the cities of Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, and Vincennes.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible.

Combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru.)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above.

Visit the IDEM website to learn more about Air Quality Action Days.