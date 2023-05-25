Airbnb announces anti-party crackdown for Indiana

The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airbnb announced Thursday it is taking measures to reduce the risk disruptive and unauthorized parties in Indiana, as it continues to “draw a hard line on parties and promote responsible travel.”

The anchor of this crackdown is a block on certain one-night and two-night reservations over both Memorial Day weekend an Fourth of July weekend for entire home listings in Indiana, and throughout the United States. These defenses impact bookings identified by Airbnb as potentially high-risk.

Airbnb regulated a similar initiative over Memorial Day and Fourth of July last year, and it claims that these efforts reduced the number of disruptive parties. In Indiana, over 100 people were discouraged from booking entire listing over Memorial Day weekend due to these defenses.

