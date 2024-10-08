Airlines cancel flights at IND Airport ahead of Hurricane Milton

Travelers move through the concourse at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 3, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is roughly 988 miles from Tampa Bay, but Hurricane Milton is already impacting flights at Indianapolis International Airport.

Nearly 50 flights through Indianapolis on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday have already been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

As of 9 a.m., Flight Aware listed 11 canceled flights for Tuesday, 29 cancellations for Wednesday, and nine cancellations for Thursday.

Almost all of the canceled flights were scheduled to arrive from, or depart for, an airport in Florida:

Orlando International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport

St. Pete – Clearwater International Airport

Tampa International Airport

The number of flight cancellations is expected to grow as Milton approaches Florida’s western coast. The hurricane is still on track to come ashore Wednesday near Tampa Bay.

Click here for the latest flight information from Indianapolis International Airport.