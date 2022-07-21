Indiana News

Alabama fugitive caught in Evansville indicted for illegal possession of firearms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal grand jury in Evansville has indicted and charged Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama Thursday for allegedly illegal possessing five firearms, according to court documents.

On April 29, 2022, White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, according to court documents. On May 9, White allegedly possessed four handguns and an AR-15 rifle in Evansville, Indiana. Since White was a fugitive and had a felony conviction from 2019 for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama, White was prohibited from possessing firearms.

White will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date, but is currently being detained in custody by Alabama authorities on other charges.

If White is convicted, he faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

White’s case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.