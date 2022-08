Indiana News

All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck.

According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.

Traffic will then be directed back onto the interstate southbound.