Allen County coroner identifies Fort Wayne Walmart shooting victim

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)
by: Jay Adkins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office revealed the identity of a man who was fatally shot near a Fort Wayne Walmart on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a shooting in the 7500 block of Southtown Crossing in Fort Wayne. The victim was found and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Devon Evans Herlde, 23, of Fort Wayne.

According to the Allen County coroner, Herlde’s family has been notified and an autopsy has been completed. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

Herlde’s death is the 12th homicide for Allen County in 2024.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

