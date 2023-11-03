Allisonville Road closure at 146th St. starts tonight

HAMILTON, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, a full closure of Allisonville Rd. north and south of 146th St. will be in place.

This will be in between Chelsea Dr. to 146th St. and Sowers Dr. to 146th St. around 9 p.m. for the installation of a new storm sewer. The road is expected to be reopened to all traffic on 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

East and westbound 146th St. will remain open through this area.

A list of detours was provided:

South detour route will be Allisonville Road, 141st St., Herriman Blvd, and 146th St.

North detour will be 10th St., Greenfield Avenue, SR-37, and 146th St.

