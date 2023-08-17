Ambulance service mourns leader who died in Indianapolis after giving birth in Seymour

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Scott County EMS administrator died Tuesday night at an Indianapolis hospital after giving birth in Seymour, according to social media posts Wednesday from her husband and the county-owned ambulance service.

Devonnia Tscheulin, a paramedic who was deputy chief at Scott County EMS, died at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis after complications from giving birth at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Her husband, Michael Tscheulin, said Maverick Edward Tscheulin is the couple’s third child.

Michael’s post added, “Maverick was born at Schneck Hospital in Seymour on August 14. Immediately following his birth, Devonnia was airlifted to Indianapolis.”

Nicholas Oleck, a paramedic who is chief of Scott County EMS, posted on social media, “Devonnia understood what it took to be a selfless leader, and flourished in that department. She carried our crews through everything they needed, and more.”

Oleck says the ambulance service will retire her number, 9102.

Devonnia had served Scott County EMS since 2010, and was promoted to deputy director in 2017, the ambulance service’s website says.

Scott County, which has about 24,300 residents, is about 25 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, on I-65.