Indiana News

Ambulance stolen from outside Gary hospital

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say an ambulance was stolen from a Gary hospital parking lot but was recovered a few miles away.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady says officers received a call about the ambulance stolen from outside the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus at 7:34 p.m. Saturday.

Elite Medical Transportation staffers said they emerged from the hospital and the vehicle was gone.

Gary police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies and at 7:45 p.m.

Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle about 6.5 miles away from the hospital in a pharmacy parking lot.

Griffith police arrested a 44-year-old woman who was inside the ambulance.