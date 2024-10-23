Anderson teen crashes into house after being shot

Anderson police are searching for a suspect after a teenager crashed into a house after being shot Tuesday night. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anderson police are searching for a suspect after a teenager crashed into a house after being shot Tuesday night.

Anderson Police Department officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That’s a residential area just east of Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside the crashed vehicle.

The teenager was freed from the vehicle and transported to an Indianapolis hospital. He was reported to be in “stable condition” as of Wednesday morning.

“Preliminary details indicate that the victim was inside his vehicle when a male suspect approached and shot him,” Anderson police said in a release.

The suspect was last seen running away the area. Police did not say who this person was or what they looked like.

Officers searched the area and found a discarded handgun.

Police did not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact APD Det. Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.