Hoosiers can apply now for winter energy bill assistance

A growing number of people are falling behind on their utility bills, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association found, with some 21 million households owing a total of $13.5 billion on their electric bills in June. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With home heating costs expected to jump an average of 10.5% this winter, getting a little help with energy bills could make a big difference.

Applications to the Indiana Energy Assistance Program opened for residents on Oct. 1.

The application is a good first step for people to seek assistance this winter. Other programs use the Energy Application Program application to determine a person’s eligibility.

The application period closes on April 15, 2025, which is earlier than in previous years. Citizens Energy recommends a potential applicant have their last three months of income.

Hoosiers approved for the EAP will have financial assistance applied to utility bills (natural gas and electric) and will have temporary protection from disconnections for failing to make a payment.

Help from the Indiana Energy Assistance Program can take a big bite out of winter heating bills. For example, Citizens Energy customers who qualify can receive up to a 25% discount on their natural gas bill and a wastewater credit.

Another program to check out is the United Way of Central Indiana’s Winter Assistance Fund, or WAF. This program is for Marion County residents who might need help paying bills but can’t qualify for EAP.

The WAF application can be filled out at the United Way website. This application is open from Jan. 1, 2025, to May 30, 2025.

Indiana 2-1-1 is also a good way to find community resources that can help with home heating costs.

Check with your utility provider to see if they offer programs to manage utility bills, including flexible payment arrangements, budget billing, and energy efficiency programs.