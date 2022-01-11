Indiana News

Around 20 guns stolen from Bedford gun shop; reward offered

(Provided Photo/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)
by: Kyle Bloyd
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A reward is being offered after approximately 20 guns were stolen from a gun shop in Bedford.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Bedford Police Department are investigating a burglary at Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop early Tuesday morning.

Several suspects broke in by forcing the front door open.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be sent in several ways:

