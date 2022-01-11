Around 20 guns stolen from Bedford gun shop; reward offered

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A reward is being offered after approximately 20 guns were stolen from a gun shop in Bedford.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Bedford Police Department are investigating a burglary at Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop early Tuesday morning.
Several suspects broke in by forcing the front door open.
The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Tips can be sent in several ways:
- Calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-293-8477)
- Emailing ATFTups@atf.gov
- Using the ATF website
- Downloading the ReportIt app from Google Play or the App Store
- Visiting the ReportIt website