Suspect arrested in connection to homicide in downtown Fort Wayne park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old has been charged in connection to a man found dead Saturday in a downtown Fort Wayne riverfront park, police announced Monday night.

Anthony Paul Wamue, 48, died Saturday at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St., the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The cause of death was stab wounds to the torso. It was the county’s first homicide of 2025.

Lamont Cooley was facing a preliminary charge of murder, Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release. He was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Washington Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of the park.

Cooley was taken to the Allen County jail. His booking photo was not immediately available Monday night.