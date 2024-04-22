Arrest made in 2017 murder of man found shot at boat ramp at Fort Wayne campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 28-year-old man was arrested during a Monday traffic stop in connection to a homicide in 2017 on a Fort Wayne college campus, the city’s police department said.

Fargo Bennett, of Fort Wayne, faces a charge of murder in Allen Superior Court 4 based on a case filed Friday.

Police say Jason Underwood, 27, died in the homicide on Aug. 13, 2017, in the 1800 block of East California Road. That’s just off East Coliseum Boulevard at Parnell Avenue and on the Purdue Fort Wayne Campus.

News 8 previously reported that the Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a boat ramp along East California Road, near St. Joe Pathway, around 8 a.m. Aug. 13, 2017.

Police found Jason Underwood, 27, laying facedown on the ground and dead on the boat ramp on the Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne campus. He was reported to have a gunshot wound.

The Indiana Purdue-Fort Wayne campus is now known as the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

A news release issued Monday from the police department did not provide any additional details about the homicide.

Bennett was pulled over Monday during a traffic stop in the 7500 block of Winchester Road. That’s on the city’s south side about a mile west of the intersection of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street and Tillman Road.

Bennett was being held without bond in the Allen County jail on Monday afternoon.

Online court records on Monday afternoon did not show a hearing set for Bennett in the murder case.