Indiana News

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn.

According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn is one of two Critical Access Hospitals in Lawrence County, just miles apart from one another.

According to the statement, after exploring the options available, including an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the hospital, it was clear that other providers with a larger presence in the region are better positioned to efficiently serve the residents of Bedford and neighboring communities.