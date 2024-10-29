Ascension St. Vincent opens $200M women and infants hospital in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ascension St. Vincent on Monday marked the grand opening of its Women and Infants Hospital, an advanced $200 million, eight-story facility dedicated to high-level care for mothers and infants, on its main Indianapolis campus at 2001 W. 86th St.

Community leaders, elected officials, and Ascension staff attended the celebration and blessing, which commemorated the completion of the two-year project.

The new 268,000-square-foot hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive care, especially for mothers and infants with complex and critical medical needs, while focusing on family-centered treatment.

“The design of this hospital puts families first,” Julie Schnieders, MSN, CNP, Vice President of Women & Pediatric Services at Ascension St. Vincent, said. “Our couplet rooms will allow mothers and babies to stay together, even if one or both require intensive care. It’s truly a family-centered approach that enhances both medical care and the emotional well-being of our patients.”

The facility will soon replace the existing Women’s Hospital on Township Line Road, relocating its services to the 86th Street campus where it connects with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital for continuous, coordinated care.

Kevin Speer, Senior Vice President, Ascension, and CEO of Ascension St. Vincent, highlighted the hospital’s mission. “This new facility allows us to offer advanced, specialized care for women and their babies while staying true to our faith-based mission of serving all people, especially those most in need. We are honored to continue this sacred work of caring for the health and well-being of our community,” Speer said.

Key features of the new Women and Infants Hospital include:

109 private NICU rooms designed to keep mothers and babies together, even in neonatal intensive care cases.

designed to keep mothers and babies together, even in neonatal intensive care cases. Six couplet care rooms , allowing both mother and baby to receive care in the same room.

, allowing both mother and baby to receive care in the same room. Indiana’s largest Level IV NICU for the highest level of newborn care.

for the highest level of newborn care. Level IV maternal care offering advanced support for mothers.

offering advanced support for mothers. 30 maternity suites equipped with modern technology for high-quality, safe care.

equipped with modern technology for high-quality, safe care. Expanded maternal services, lactation support, and laboring tubs for personalized birthing experiences.

One of Indiana’s largest pediatric emergency departments, scheduled for completion in 2025.

The project was partially funded by the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation’s Care for Tomorrow campaign, led by former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Donor contributions have surpassed $47 million to date, supporting the hospital’s mission to serve Indiana families.

“The opening of the Women and Infants Hospital gives us an opportunity to celebrate the generous community that made this vision possible,” Manning said. “Ashley and I extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the Care for Tomorrow campaign, and look forward to the many ways this new facility will transform healthcare for families across Indiana and beyond.”

The hospital is part of Ascension St. Vincent’s $325 million expansion of its flagship campus, which also includes the upcoming Ascension St. Vincent Brain and Spine Hospital, set to open in mid-2025.