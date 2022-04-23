Indiana News

Three people shot at bar near Indiana University in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were shot early Saturday morning at a bar less than a mile away from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Police were called to a bar called Kalao just after 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired inside the building. Kalao is at the intersection of Eighth and Walnut Streets, about a half-mile from the IU campus.

Officers arrived and found three people in the street outside the bar who had been shot while inside the bar.

Bloomington police say one man was shot in the thigh, a second man was shot in the pelvis, and a third man was also shot in the thigh.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not provide an update on their conditions.

IU Bloomington alert: Police are pursuing two suspects on campus involved in an earlier shooting off campus. Shelter in place and call 911 with any info. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) April 23, 2022

Shortly before 3 a.m., the university said on Twitter that police were looking for two suspects on campus that were involved in the shooting at Kaloa. Students were told to shelter in place and call 911 if they had any information on the suspects.

Just before 4 a.m., IU Bloomington tweeted to say that suspects were in custody, but officers were looking for another suspect. A short time later, IU said the police investigation was “ongoing” but the threat was no longer imminent.

Police have not identified any suspects.

As officers were investigating the shooting at Kalao, police dispatch received a call of a man shot in a parking lot near the intersection of Sixth and Lincoln Streets.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a car who had been shot in the abdomen. Bloomington police believe the man was shot in an alley nearby. He was taken to a hospital and rushed into emergency surgery.

While police were responding to the two shootings, a former paramedic who owns Switchyard Brewing Company just down the street from Kalao was doing what he could to help.

Kurtis Cummings says he heard the commotion on his scanner and decided to help out the best way he knew how — by making food.

“I just came into the taproom to bake up some pizzas for the ER staff, the paramedics, the officers, for people who more than likely haven’t had dinner tonight,” Cummings said. “When I walked into the ER with 12 pizzas, they were pretty bright-eyed.”

Police tell News 8 they don’t know if the shooting at Kalao and the man found shot inside a vehicle are related.