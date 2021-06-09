Indiana News

At least 3 tornadoes hit southwestern Indiana

PADUCAH, Kentucky (WISH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that three minor tornadoes struck southwestern Indiana on Tuesday.

No severe damage or injuries were reported.

A tornado with winds from 86-110 mph touched down near the small city of Petersburg in Pike County, according to a preliminary summary. A trained spotter saw a tornado in Pike County about 6:15 p.m. Central time Tuesday near Interstate 69 at the State Road 356 overpass, which is east of the community of Alford.

The early summary also confirmed tornadoes with winds from 65-85 mph hit near the town of Patoka in Gibson County and near the town of Chrisney in Spencer County.

YouTube video of the tornado northwest of U.S. 41 and Gibson County Road 350 North near Patoka showed a thin, rotating funnel. The weather service recorded damage to a small farm building and trees north and west of the town of 780 people.

A tornado warning was issued for Spencer County about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional details on the weather service survey was immediately available Wednesday evening.