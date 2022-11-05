Indiana News

Attempt to serve warrant leads to police shooting in Harrison County

LACONIA, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s deputy’s attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to a police shooting Friday at a home in rural Harrison County, the Indiana State Police say.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department about noon Friday requested the help of state police and crime scene investigators at the home in the 10000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast, which is about a mile north of Laconia. The town of about 60 people is about a 45-minute drive southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Investigators say Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean O’Sullivan went to the home to arrest 28-year-old Michael W. Kerns on arrest warrants from Kentucky and Indiana. In Harrison County, Kerns was wanted on 2022 charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun because of a prior conviction, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to return to lawful detention, according to online court records.

O’Sullivan approached Kerns, who was standing inside a detached garage with an open garage door, but he disobeyed the deputy’s orders, going into the garage and retrieving a shotgun, investigators say. Kerns exited the garage and raised the gun at O’Sullivan, who then fired his department handgun and struck Kerns in the shoulder.

Officers took Kerns into custody and gave him medical treatment before he was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith says, per his department’s policy, O’Sullivan will be put on paid administrative leave during the investigation.