Aurora woman arrested for battery on a child

AURORA, Ind. (WISH) — An Aurora woman was arrested on Thursday for battery on a child resulting in bodily injury after an investigation that began in March.

The investigation began on March 13 when the Indiana Department of Child Services contacted the Indiana State Police after receiving information that a juvenile child had allegedly been battered by an adult female at a residence in Aurora earlier that morning.

While speaking with DCS case workers and the child, investigators observed the child had sustained visible injuries as a result of the alleged battery. The suspect was identified as Amy R. Katenbrink, 50, of Aurora.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As a result, a warrant was issued for Katenbrink on a charge of battery on a child with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Troopers arrested her Thursday at her residence without incident.

Katenbrink was transported to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, where she was incarcerated pending an initial appearance in court.