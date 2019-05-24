Authorities identify 4-year-old boy swept into Delphi's Deer Creek Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials have identified the child who was swept into Delphi's Deer Creek Thursday night as Owen Jones. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities in Carroll County are searching for a four-year-old boy who was swept into Delphi's Deer Creek Thursday night.(Provided Photo/ WLFI ) [ + - ] Video

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released the identity of the child who was swept into Delphi's Deer Creek Thursday night.

Authorities in Carroll County said they have transitioned their search for four-year-old Owen Jones who was swept into Delphi's Deer Creek Thursday night to a recovery operation.

Lt. Dan Dulin with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said multiple agencies are assisting in the recovery effort.

A witness told authorities Jones was seen struggling in the water around 6 p.m. before he was swept into the creek.

Deer Creek is not off limits, but Lt. Dulin said the current is moving quick and levels are high due to recent rain.

The community is being urged to not interfere with the investigation and to not get into the water.

Two boats are currently searching for the child and side scan sonar is being used in the search. A helicopter also searched for the child for about two hours.

Lt. Dulin said search parties will continue their search unless conditions become unsafe.

