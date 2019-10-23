Authorities looking for Solsberry man missing more than a week

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Solsberry man.

Danny Carpeter, 62, of Solsberry, was last seen on October 13.

Carpenter is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and possibly a full gray beard.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carpenter may be in poor health and have difficulty breathing as well as mental confusion.

He may be driving a white 2012 Ford F-250 with Indiana license plate TK281NPC.

If you see him you should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.