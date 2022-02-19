Indiana News

Avian flu found on 4th Indiana turkey farm

Video with this story is from a Thursday report on News 8.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Avian flu has been found on a fourth Indiana farm, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health announced Saturday.

The positive test was the second at a farm in Greene County, about 80 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis and 30 miles west of Bloomington.

The farm is destroying 15,200 turkeys, bringing the total number of birds destroyed to 118,673.

The other positive tests were in Dubois County, about 125 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis and 40 miles northeast of Evansville.

An additional 13 farms are being placed under quarantine, the board says.

Indiana is the third-largest producer of turkeys in the country.

Before these cases, avian flu was last found in 2016 in commercial poultry in Indiana.

Experts say this strain of avian flu has not jumped from birds to humans in the United States, but it has happened in other parts of the world.