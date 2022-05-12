Indiana News

Avian influenza kills nearly all of Allen County hobby flock

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Birds on 18 commercial farms will be tested for avian influenza after nearly all of one hobby flock in Allen County died, the Indiana Board of Animal Health said Thursday.

The Indiana board says the hobby flock’s owner contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Birds Hotline after birds began dying. The board also says the hobby flock’s birds on Thursday tested as presumptive positives for bird flu. Federal authorities will confirm the tests.

Indiana did not share what type of birds were in the Allen County hobby flock.

Free testing for the 18 commercial farms near the Allen County flock is designed to stop the spread of the virus, the state says.

The 2022 bird flu outbreak in Indiana is the state’s largest in years, part of the worst outbreak in the United States since 2015.

Here’s data on bird flu outbreaks so far this year in Indiana:

Control areas around the nine commercial flocks were lifted by May 5, the state says.

Rising prices for eggs has been one effect of the outbreak, although avian influenza does not pose a food safety risk.

On April 28, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of a person with avian influenza.

The USDA’s Healthy Birds Hotline is 866-536-7593.