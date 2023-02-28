Indiana News

Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County

A bald eagle is shown sitting on a moss-covered tree in the forest along the shoreline of Takatz Bay on Baranof Island, Tongass National Forest, Alaska. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot a bald eagle in a rural area of Dubois County.

The eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards north of County Road 300 North near the intersection with County Road 175 East. That’s about 3 miles northeast of Jasper in what the Department of Natural Resources called a heavily traveled area along the Patoka River.

Conservation officers believe the shooting happened Saturday. No additional information on the incident was provided in a Department of Natural Resources news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act forbids the killing of bald eagles. People convicted of the crime can be imprisoned for up to a year and be fined up to $100,000.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the headquarters of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement District 7 at 812-789-9538 or 800-847-4367.

Jasper is about about a 2-1/2 hour drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.