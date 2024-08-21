Search
Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel wins best casino award, 10 other top honors

Exterior of Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel (Provided Photo/Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bally’s Evansville Casino & Hotel has been recognized with the prestigious Best Casino Award among ten other accolades from Casino Player Magazine.

This honor, announced on Tuesday, was bestowed by Casino Player 2024 Best of Gaming Awards, highlighting the casino’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience through its top-notch services and facilities.

List of awards received:

  • Best Casino
  • Favorite Casino Resort For A Staycation
  • Best Players Club
  • Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest
  • Best Hotel Staff
  • Best Hotel Suites
  • Best Blackjack
  • Best Betting Options (Sportsbook)
  • Friendliest Sportsbook
  • Best Non-Smoking Casino/Area
  • Best Dealers

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Best Casino Award along with the other ten prestigious awards,” said Tim Bollmann, vice president and general manager of Bally’s Evansville, in a release. “These recognitions are a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to providing the best possible experience for our guests. We are grateful to our patrons for their continued support and look forward to welcoming them back to enjoy our award-winning services and amenities.”

