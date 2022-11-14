Indiana News

Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus.

Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the girl deceased.

The girl, whose name was not provided by investigators, was a student at Columbus North High School, according to sheriff’s detective Dane Duke.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says his deputies and the county coroner were working to determine how and why the teenager died.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing and there are no further details to be released pending results from the coroner’s office as well as our investigation,” Myers said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.