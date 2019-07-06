Batesville woman who left home while sleepwalking found

Batesville police are searching for Michele Luhring who is believed to have walked away from her house while sleepwalking Saturday morning. (Provided Photo/Batesville Police Department)

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — UPDATE: The Batesville Police Department said the woman has been found.

—

The Batesville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who walked away from her home while sleepwalking Saturday morning.

Police say Michele Luhring is believed to have left her home some time after 5 a.m. Her family reported her missing just before 7 a.m.

Michele is 26 years old. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and she weighs 124 pounds. She may be wearing an orange and brown onesie or a gray and pink top with gray and pink heart shorts and pink and purple shoes.

Police say if you see her you should not attempt to restrain her or communicate with her in order to avoid causing a panic attack.

You are asked to call the Batesville Police Department at 812-934-3131 if you see her.